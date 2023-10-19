Big Brass Bash Band: Orange Regional Conservatorium is inviting guests Bruce Hellmers, Rob Johnson, Phil Davis and Ed Diefes for a big brass weekend. On Friday night everyone is invited to an informal performance led by Phil Davis. Participants and observers welcome. Tickets here. Time is 7.15pm to 8.45pm.
Footloose: Orange Theatre Company Inc have another weekend of Footloose to go. Check out this premier event, featuring the classic Footloose the musical. Tickets available here.
Factory Espresso Comedy: Check out funny men Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson for two shows at Factory Espresso. Tickets are just $60. Get them here.
Orange Regional Conservatorium: From 9.30am to 6pm is the first full day of Big Brass Blast Festival. There's masterclasses, workshops and more! Check out more details and get tickets here.
Shop and Sip: The White Place is bringing back Shop and Sip this weekend with Ross Hill accompanying this Saturday's session. Just rock up on Saturday and enjoy the fun of a local wine while shopping. Check out more details here.
Millthorpe Mouthful: Angullong Wines, Slow Wine Co and Tamburlaine Organic Wines have curated the perfect food and wine pairing matched with appetisers from Tonic, The Old Mill Cafe and Slow Wine Co Tapas. There are three sessions and bus tickets are availabel from Orange Vistoris Centre. Check out more details and tickets here.
Orange Regional Conservatorium: From 9.30am to 12.30pm is the final day of Big Brass Blast Festival. There's masterclasses, workshops and more! The Festival concert is at 11am. Check out more details and get tickets here.
Cadia Open Day: Tickets to this event are sold out. But if you were lucky enough to get a ticket, you can go on a free 2.5 hour bus tour to Cadia Valley Operations. Departing the Showgrounds every 10 minutes, the tour will take guests on a comprehensive tour of the mine. Get more information here.
Interactive Display Centre by Cadia: Enjoy a large interactive display centre at the Orange Showground. Here you can learn about all things mining. Enjoy a free lunch, live music, jumping castles, ice cream and more. The display centre is open from 9am to 3pm. More details here.
Spring Hill Coffee, Cars and Bike Show: Grab a coffee, come and look at the cars and bikes on display, plus watch the drag cars race (ear muffs recommended). Trophies are awarded for best bike / best Car or ute, and best in the show. There are local market stalls, a jumping castle for the kids, food vendors and more. Gold coin entry. More details here.
