Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Free
What's on

Your free guide to what's happening in Orange and region October 20 to 22

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
October 19 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday, October 20

Big Brass Bash Band: Orange Regional Conservatorium is inviting guests Bruce Hellmers, Rob Johnson, Phil Davis and Ed Diefes for a big brass weekend. On Friday night everyone is invited to an informal performance led by Phil Davis. Participants and observers welcome. Tickets here. Time is 7.15pm to 8.45pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.