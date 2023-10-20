One of the oldest tournaments around the region has once again proved to be the hottest ticket in town.
The Duntryleague Ladies Open Tournament is being played for the 90th time on October 23, 24 and 25 with the 200 entry limit reached shortly after registrations opened.
"We're filled to capacity," tournament director Maria Crawford said.
In total, 48 clubs will be represented with entrants ranging from Duntryleague members to those coming from inter-state.
Outside of the host club, Sydney's Wakehurst will be the most well-represented, sending 38 golfers to Orange.
Ms Crawford was pleased to see so many returning names on the entrant list.
"They obviously enjoy coming and it's fantastic the event is still going on. It's a proud part of the club's history," she said.
"Your repeat entries are also the ones who tag on new players."
Monday and Tuesday will feature stroke, handicap and stableford events played in four grades over 36 holes.
Based on last year's winners, it's safe to say there's a clear home course advantage.
Duntryleague members Jo Hunter (division one), Gay Stone (division two), Genevieve White (division three) and Lesley Williams (division four) all took home their respective titles in 2022.
"That does not mean there will not be serious challenges pending," Ms Crawford added.
"We've got eight single figure markers this year and the top 12 handicaps are between three and 12. Three of those single figures are members here."
It's not just a big few days for the golf club either.
With the visiting players staying in town, Ms Crawford said the event provided a great way for people to get to know Orange.
"Some of them come up throughout the year for other tournaments, for Food Week or just weekends in Orange. It's great for the town," she added.
With a "lot of hugs" expected when the visitors start to arrive, Ms Crawford was asked what her favourite part of the event was.
"The barbecue on Wednesday," she said with a smile.
"The presentation on Tuesday is also always a fantastic night. To fit 200 in here is a pretty good effort."
The event will conclude on the Wednesday with an 18 hold foursomes.
