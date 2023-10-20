Central Western Daily
Health

Parkes Hospital birthing service remains closed amidst midwife shortage

By Allison Hore
October 20 2023 - 12:00pm
For four years, expectant mothers from Parkes have had to travel up to an hour away to hospitals like Orange for basic services.

