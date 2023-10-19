Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Upgrades at Bowen Public School in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Impressive upgrades at an Orange primary school have been revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.