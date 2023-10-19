Impressive upgrades at an Orange primary school have been revealed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A new space for parents and an array of garden animal sculptures were unveiled at Bowen Public School on Thursday.
"We are so thrilled with the result," principal Marianne Pankhurst said.
The outdoor seating area is dubbed "Nguluway," meaning "meeting place" in Wiradjuri language.
It features handmade wooden benches, stools, and a table under a wooden canopy.
Goannas, platypus, echidnas, and kangaroos made from sheet metal are littered throughout the cultural garden and on school walls.
The garden backs directly onto the school miniature dirt bike track and sports fields.
Former student Aunty Mary Croaker was the driving force behind both installations, working with Verto, Tidda Tradies, Tiffany Boys, and TAFE teachers Scott Edwards, Jaime Hurford, and Nathan Kelly.
"We are so grateful for the support," principal Pankhurst said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.