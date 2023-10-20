Want to send a letter to the editor? Simply email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
After three years of above average rainfall and with water supply and district dams near full capacity the lessons of the city's water storage shortfalls in the 2010 and 2016 to 2020 droughts seem to be a forgotten memory.
The weather pattern is now changing to drier conditions and rainfall to date is 200 to 300mm less than the same period in the last three years.
There is no current advice from Council on any action to secure additional storage for the City.
Storm water harvesting and water from the Macquarie River failed to provide security on the last droughts as there were no stream flows to support water extraction.
There is an urgent need for Council to advise the community actions it is taking at this time to secure our water supply and avoid the dire position reached in 2010 and 2020.
I would like to endorse the comments by Dean Richie in the Telegraph (October 16) regarding rugby league players not singing the national anthem, and the repulsive sport of cage fighting.
It is moving to see players from other nations shedding tears as they sing their national anthem while a few of the Australian players remain silent.
This is our national team and if players are not prepared to sing our anthem, replace them. If they take the time to look around the world, especially in the Middle East, then they should realise that they are living in a great country. Even if they are poor singers all players should sing with gusto.
I cannot understand how cage fighting is allowed. It reminds me of the Christians being thrown to the lions.
There is clear evidence of brain damage from concussion in rugby league players so the damage to contestants in cage fighting must be horrific. It is a sad reflection on our society that these bouts take place in front of full houses.
"Disappointing" would have to be the understatement of the year, for large numbers of Australians who voted "yes" at the recent referendum.
Equally disappointing will be the armchair critics who will be saying and writing, "if only ...".
In my opinion 90 per cent of their "if only" statements will be incorrect and wide of the mark.
We certainly live in interesting times.
Recently the NSW government decreed that hotels must remove all exterior signage that indicated that gambling was held on the premises.
The changes were made. However, the external signs all show that the hotel is open until 3am.
This raises the question "why would a hotel be open until 3am each night?"
I am sure that there would not be enough drinkers at that late hour to keep the hotel open - it is obvious it is an indication that gambling is available.
A small loophole that allows the hotels to indicate they are open for gambling.
There's an episode of 'Seinfeld' where Kramer, upbraided for some typically gauche comment, vows that he will not, from now, say another word - ever.
Naturally he keeps on blurting out nonsense regularly and each time, reminded of his vow he says, "Okay, from... - Now!" The episode's last line is him saying this for the umpteenth time.
It is with this in mind that I hopefully await the "week of silence" promised by Yes-campaigners "following the referendum defeat" ("Elder speaks of heartache after sizeable Voice defeat", October 17).
"Why not a month?" was my first churlish thought but I considered Kramer and eventually felt that even an hour would be blissful enough.
Our revered PM has undertaken to also respect the week of silence by not mentioning the... er... whatever it was, during that period. Things will be easier for Mr Albanese than for most mourners given that he hasn't really said anything about the Voice for 18 months anyway.
I thought that I voted No because I did not want to see a hole inserted into our constitution into which an unknown 'Advisory' chamber with unknown scope and unknown political clout might, at some future date, be inserted.
I didn't know that I was voting to make Wiradjuri Elder Hewitt Whyman "no longer black" or to "erase 65,000 years of history" or make "First Nations people... fade away and be consumed." Nope, I thought I was voting on something in the real world - my bad!
It was nice, though, for your article to offer Elder Whyman a last chance to castigate No-voters before, presumably, signing off with, "Okay, from... - Now!"
