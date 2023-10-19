Central Western Daily
Floods

Central West flood victims want more support from Government

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
October 19 2023 - 11:30am
It was nearly one year ago when without notice raging flood waters tore through Cabonne Shire in the state's Central West and devastated the small town of Eugowra.

