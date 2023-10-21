Additional site buildings, upgraded rail facilities, permanent jobs and a new plant - to nearly double canola oil and meal - are all on the cards amid expansion plans for one of the Cabonne Shire's biggest employers.
MSM Milling has invested in big plans with a proposal to expand its canola processing plant in Manildra, with three separate projects in the works to include an all-new Solvent Extraction Plant.
If approved, initial construction would begin in early 2024, with the entire three-part expansion to be completed by early 2025.
To be built inside an industrial-style building, the new plant would stand around 25-metres-high and be more energy efficient and will use the industrial solvent, Hexane - used to extract oil from canola seed cake.
Oil seeds are commonly washed in the solvent, where hexane is then separated from oil by evaporation and distillation, and is used extensively in the commercial food realm as a processing aid.
Data suggests the acute toxicity to humans from hexane - via inhalation, eyes and skin contact - is low, according to research by the World Health Organisation.
The proposed plant is being designed to meet "the highest, internationally-recognised safety standards" - including detailed management and operation plans to mitigate environmental risks and maintain operator safety.
Designs also include a restricted area around the new plant.
New on-site odour and stormwater management systems are also part of constructions in an added bid to protect local waterways, along with the upgraded rail intake facility.
Approximately 9.5-metres-high, an elevated silo and large grain silo would be newly built - with potential for another down the track - to receive more grain via rail.
The quantity estimated is around 350 tonnes of canola seed unloaded from trains every hour, with an average of three railway deliveries each week, along with seven seed-delivering trucks and an extra five leaving the plant daily.
Plans for this upgrade also include installing new mechanical equipment, such as new walkways and conveyors, along with a new weighbridge, office, amenities, car parking site, internal roads and pathways.
Additional infrastructure notes new electrical equipment, solvent and rainwater tanks, including storage and loading facilities for both canola oil and meal.
Production gains mention two-times the current capacity, improving oil yield and "enhancing long-term sustainability" for the business.
Economic benefits list extra employment amid construction and later operation (up to 100 roles, 15 permanent), as well as ploughing money into the community.
September, 2023:
Late October, 2023:
October and November, 2023:
Late 2023, early 2024:
Early to mid-2024:
If approved, construction would begin early 2024 on the rail intake upgrade, March/April would launch site construction, June would mark new plant construction.
Early 2025:
Commissioning of new plant and infrastructure planned to begin following construction.
