Manildra's MSM Milling invests in three-part 'major expansion' to scale-up operations

Emily Gobourg
Updated October 22 2023 - 9:22pm, first published 10:00am
Additional site buildings, upgraded rail facilities, permanent jobs and a new plant - to nearly double canola oil and meal - are all on the cards amid expansion plans for one of the Cabonne Shire's biggest employers.

