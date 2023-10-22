Arming carers with a new source of intel to reduce risk is being headed by a team of health experts from the colour city.
In the wake of National Carer's Week, October 15 to 21, the drop of helpful resources from Orange Health Service's allied health team is a timely one.
A handy all-in-one booklet to assist patients and those caring for them, the Patients and Carers Guide to Pressure Injuries, Falls Prevention and Malnutrition provides vital information on preventing common ailments.
"As people age, their health and well-being needs change and they often become more complex; and that can put people at higher risk of further health concerns," the team's acting manager, Niki Weston said.
"Our information guide is designed as a starting point to help people build their knowledge, take those steps, and help avoid a hospital visit at all."
Ms Weston talked about staying active and healthy as best methods of prevention, with parts of the booklet covering a range of specific exercises for pressure injuries, including dietary tips countering malnutrition and fall-proofing different areas of the home.
Along with noting key background information on what risk factors to look out for, the all-new resource boasts an easy-to-understand structure.
"It can be a bit overwhelming if you're not sure where to start," Ms Weston said.
"So, we've made sure the guide provides simple and effective strategies to minimise [risks], which people can put in place immediately."
The acting team manager says maintaining a nutritious diet is a key factor in avoiding falls, malnutrition and pressure injuries.
This is why Ms Weston says the guide helps people nut out which nutrients the body needs, foods to provide, and how different supplements can help.
"We also know improving balance and mobility is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of falls in the home," she said.
"By providing some simple, low-impact exercises and guidance on how regularly to do them, people can start building their strength immediately."
Contacts and other care options are also provided, with a list of how to access longer-term, ongoing support if needed.
Ms Weston says the allied health team will also support people in connecting to additional programs, as well as navigating pathways along the journey.
"We recognise that everyone has different needs and capabilities and risk prevention strategies are not one-size-fits-all," she said.
"Our teams will always be here to support and provide care for anyone who needs it."
To request a copy of the guide, send an email to: nicole.weston@health.nsw.gov.au
