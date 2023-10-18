TWO eastbound lanes are reported to be closed on the Great Western Highway near Mount Victoria in the latest problem for the troubled road.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Live Traffic is reporting that emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are on the scene at a truck breakdown on Victoria Pass.
Drivers using that stretch of road are being asked to reduce their speed, prepare to merge and use caution.
The advice is that vehicles can pass the truck using the shoulder.
The incident has happened near the Mitchell Ridge Lookout on the notoriously windy stretch of road.
The latest trouble comes less than a month after the Great Western Highway was closed near Mount Victoria for almost 19 hours.
During that incident, a Blue Mountains resident said it took him three hours and 45 minutes to travel the 45 kilometres or so from Lithgow to Katoomba.
That led to Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison being questioned about Labor's plans for the highway when she was in Bathurst to have a look at the road upgrade at Raglan.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.