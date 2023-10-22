A man who repeatedly punched his former partner then kicked her in the face has been given the maximum jail sentence allowed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 35-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, who police say was in a nine-year relationship with her attacker until the relationship ended about five years ago.
Magistrate David Day heard the case in Orange Local Court on Friday, October 13, and said he was limited to how much jail he could give the man for his "four-day reign of terror".
That limit was due to a restriction under the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act where people cannot be jailed for more than five years consecutively in the local court. In this case, the man has already served jail sentences for other violent offences since 2019 limiting the jail term Mr Day could impose.
Referring to that restriction, Mr Day said "domestic violence perpetrators can take advantage of the fact that they have served a sentence in the District Court for violence.
"There's a Section 58 issue here so that violence offences do not attract the punishment it deserves," he said.
"There's a substantial limitation on the sentence that you can impose."
However, he said he could "max him out" with the jail sentence, taking up to the five-year limit.
Mr Day said it was a serious assault that took place at the victim's home in the presence of a child while the offender was on parole on January 21 this year.
"Then later that day when she's at the hospital being treated for the injuries he inflicted on her, he further intimidated her which included a threat to kill," Mr Day said.
"It's appalling."
According to information presented to the court, the man repeatedly phoned the victim when she was at home on January 21 and demanded to know who was at her house and she stopped answering his calls.
However, when she was having a cigarette on her front verandah about 10pm she saw him approach the house so she retreated inside and closed the screen door.
The man yelled at her to, "come back out here," pulled at the door and said, "I'm not going to hurt you. I just want to talk".
However, as soon as the victim stepped outside he punched her in the face and chest.
Two young people who were at the house screamed at him to "get off her" and ran outside and the victim fell onto the ground.
While she was on the ground the man kicked her face.
The victim's son was at her house and demanded the offender leave. The man left but called her mobile again and threatened her and her family saying, "if you ring the police pray to God that police get hold of me before I get hold of you because you're dead. I'll kill you and your kids".
Another person at the house called triple zero and police arrived about 10.20pm and went to multiple addresses in Orange looking for the man.
The victim was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transported by NSW Ambulance to Orange hospital. Her injuries included swelling and bruising below her left eye, a cut lip, marks on her neck and an abrasion to her shoulder.
The victim was still in hospital in the early hours of the morning when the offender texted her stating, "I'm gonna kill U (sic) because U (sic) don't care about me."
That same day he sent her 70 text messages ranging from comments that he loved her to berating her. She replied to two of the messages and asked him to leave her alone.
On January 24, the man went to emergency accommodation the victim was staying at with one of her children and a friend. He asked her to open the door saying, "I just want to come in ... I just want my keys. I'm not going to hurt you".
However, the victim contacted the police who patrolled the area but were unable to find the man.
The next day the man sent her more threatening messages and the pair later got into a argument at a house they were both at and he threatened her using one of her children saying, "what do I have to do? Kill her?"
Police attempted to locate him at the address but didn't find him until just before midday on February 8 when they saw him on the verandah of a house at Leura Road.
The man ran from the police and scaled fences but was found hiding in a bush on a vacant lot.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police station and has remained in custody ever since.
The court was told the man was on parole at the time and had three months and nine days left of his parole, which was revoked.
That revoked parole expired on May 26, 2023, but the man was kept in custody and refused bail for the domestic violence offences.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said the man, who appeared in court via an audio visual link from jail, was at risk of becoming institutionalised, compromising his ability to function in society.
"He's spent more than two thirds of his adult life in custody," Mr Rolfe said.
However, Mr Day said he poses a high-risk of reoffending.
"You quite happily signed these parole documents then committed these offences against your partner," Mr Day said.
He gave the man a 10-year apprehended domestic violence order preventing him from approaching or contacting the victim, not to approach the children's schools or to try and find the protected people in that period.
Mr Day also sentenced the man to one year and eight months jail dating from when his parole ended on May 26, 2023.
That jail sentence included a 25 per cent discount for early guilty pleas to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and contravening an apprehended violence order.
It also included an eight-month non-parole period until January 25, 2024.
"Section 58 prevents this court from imposing further custodial sentences," Mr Day said.
Therefore he gave the man concurrent three-year community correction orders for offences including intimidation and contravening the AVO.
That three year order will begin once he's released from jail and will be supervised and include rehabilitation and treatment.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.