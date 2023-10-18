THE interim CEO of the greyhound racing body that will decide where a new track and centre of excellence is built in the region says Bathurst is "not off the table", but Orange is ahead in the race to secure the $15 million development.
He also says the Bathurst sites that have been offered as possibilities are a "bit more problematic" than the former paceway in Orange that is his organisation's preferred location.
The closed section of Orange City Council's Tuesday, October 17 meeting considered whether to allow the city's old trotting track to be used as the location for the proposed greyhound racing facility.
"Essentially, we put a proposal to the council, which is commercial in confidence," Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA) interim CEO Daniel Weizman said on Wednesday morning, October 18.
"That proposal was rejected.
"However ... the councillors have empowered the CEO [of the council] to come back and continue to negotiate with us.
"Although disappointed, we understand they've got to do the best for the community and ratepayers.
"We will sit back down with them and continue to negotiate."
He said Bathurst is not out of the running as the location for the multi-million-dollar greyhounds facility, but we are "just looking for reasonable land there".
"Orange did offer us a lot of sites, however, what we identified is that particular site [the former trotting track] as ideal," Mr Weizman said.
"Whereas Bathurst, the sites are a little more difficult. A bit more problematic."
Asked if it was a reasonable summary to say that Orange is ahead in the race to get the facility, Mr Weizman said that "would be a fair assessment".
Neighbours and rivals Bathurst and Orange have been competing to be chosen to get the facility for almost a year after flooding last November damaged the Kennerson Park track at Gormans Hill beyond repair.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has been vocal in recent weeks about his fears that Bathurst is letting its chance to secure the facility slip and this week suggested that a parcel of land in the Mount Panorama precinct "would be ideal" for the development.
Mr Toole has also said in the past that it would be unfair for Bathurst to lose greyhound racing to Orange due to a natural disaster.
Asked about that fairness, Mr Weizman said racing participants "are currently travelling long distances to race their dogs and we want to find the best site, regardless of whether that be Bathurst or Orange, we want to find the best site for the new facility, for the centre of excellence, where we get the best bang for buck".
"We want the best value and the best land so we can start building as soon as possible," he said.
He said he understands racing industry participants' frustration about the lack of a track in this region "and, for us, it's not Bathurst versus Orange, it's the best value we can get for the participants to build the track".
In terms of the timeline from here, he said GBOTA wants "to get this going as soon as possible, being nearly a year now since we lost Kennerson Park".
"But, by the same token, we want to make sure that it's right. That it's the right fit.
"There's no use rushing off, doing something and not having the right fit."
He said GBOTA wants "to make sure that we get the recipe 100 per cent right so that it's good for participants, it's good for the community and it's good for the industry; it's a win-win for everybody".
Then-GBOTA chief executive officer Allan Hilzinger told ACM in March that a track "that races once a week with a TAB meeting in a city is worth in excess of $20 million to that town annually".
On the other side of the debate, former Orange councillor Neil Jones recently told the Central Western Daily that greyhound racing is "a dying industry, literally".
"This talk of a centre of excellence is nonsense. It'll be a centre of excellence for gambling and animal suffering. There's no such thing as a safe greyhound track," he said.
"That's the reality of the industry. It's awful, and we shouldn't be part of it."
Mr Jones and his wife Libby are owners of a rescue greyhound, Rosie, who broke her leg as a puppy and was put up for adoption.
"There are responsible breeders and trainers who do have concern for the welfare of their animals ... but the industry has serious problems," he said.
GBOTA's Mr Hilzinger has said previously that the proposed track will be "the safest and best designed in the world".
