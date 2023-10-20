A woman has faced court after she was caught driving with methamphetamine in her system three times between February and May.
Katie Maree Gander of Wakeford Street pleaded guilty to the drug offences, which were treated as first offences because she hadn't been convicted until she appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on October 12, 2023.
The 37-year-old was caught driving the first time while behind the wheel of a Ford Falcon on Frederica Street at 7.30am on February 4, 2023.
She was stopped before testing positive to methamphetamine at a roadside drug test.
Two months later, Gander was stopped and given another drug test while driving in Summer and Sale streets on April 7, 2023.
She attracted police attention because one of her brake lights wasn't working.
Once again she tested positive to meth. However, when asked when she took the drug she said "I haven't", despite the positive detection in February.
She returned a third positive drug test on May 10, 2023 while driving at Blayney.
She was driving on Adelaide Street - Blayney's main street - when she was stopped at 4.30pm.
After testing positive to methamphetamine she was taken to Bathurst Police Station for further testing.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said Gander was on the wrong medication for her medical condition at the time of offending.
Magistrate David Day however said "meth is not to be used to treat" that condition.
"The offence is prevalent, however, it's a fine-only offence," he said.
He said although these were first offences, Gander does have a history of drug offending.
"She is suffering from drug misuse disorder for quite some time, that needs to be changed," Mr Day said.
"If you want to drive on recreational drugs and keep a driver's licence, you've got a problem.
"If you want to keep a driver's licence you know what you need to do."
Mr Day convicted Gander for each of the three offences. The "minimum mandatory" disqualification period Gander was handed will have her off the road for less than a year.
