A woman has been fined and ordered to repay an Orange supermarket $760 for two bouts of shoplifting.
Amelia Joan Lucas, 43, from an address near Orange Showground, was not present in Orange Local Court where she was sentenced for two separate shoplifting offences committed on August 5 and 7 this year.
According to document's submitted to the court, on August 5, 2023 Lucas entered Ashcroft's Supa IGA shopping central at the Village on Summer Street with a male, who was unnamed in the documents.
She gathered bread, several meat items, three 10-packs of soft drink, toothpaste, body wash and three electric toothbrushes, placing some of the items in a trolley and the rest into a reusable bag that was in the trolley.
Lucas and the male approached the front registers and she placed one of the bags on her shoulder and walked through the register without speaking to staff or making any payment for the goods and the male pushed the trolley straight through the registers without paying.
The stolen items were valued at $540.
Two days later Lucas returned to the super market with a different male, who was also not identified in the court documents.
On this occasion she stole $268 worth of items including red meat, chicken and yoghurt.
As she pushed the trolley out of the store without paying for the second time she told the register operator that she didn't have any items from the store.
Police were contacted and reviewed CCTV footage of both incidents.
Magistrate David Day said Lucas' criminal record was of "no assistance" to her so he convicted her in her absence.
Mr Day fined Lucas $220 and ordered her to pay the supermarket $540 for the first offence.
He also fined her $220 and ordered her to pay the supermarket $268 for the second offence.
