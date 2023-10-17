A second person has been charged with murder following a violent stabbing in the Central West.
On Wednesday, August 16, police were called to a home after reports of a stabbing. On arrival, a 39-year-old man was found to be suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest at the home in Dubbo.
Despite being treated by paramedics, he died at the scene.
A 39-year-old man has already been charged over the stabbing death.
On Tuesday, October 17, detectives stopped a Toyota Camry on the Hume Highway at Liverpool.
A 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station, where he was charged with murder and breach of bail.
The Campbelltown man was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday, October 18.
