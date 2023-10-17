Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Dubbo murder: Second man charged after alleged stabbing of man at home

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A second person has been charged with murder following a violent stabbing in the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.