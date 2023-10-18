With a full slate of games to pick from, there was plenty of competition to fill in our team of the week
After second grade kicked off their Orange and District Cricket Season on October 7, third grade and Centenary Cup joined then a week later.
So without further adieu, let's find out who impressed from the seven matches.
If it's not with the ball, it's with the bat.
On this occasion, the Kinross teacher chose the latter with to dominate his Orange City opposition.
Prowse couldn't have got his team off to a better start after they won the toss and elected to bat first.
He and opening partner Fletcher Byrne put on more than 100 runs for the opening stand, but it was Prowse who kept things ticking along with a better than run-a-ball 127.
The students would come out huge winners after they rolled the Warriors for 106.
Our other opening batter might not have hit triple figures, but for the fans watching, it sure felt like he did.
The green and gold bat brought up his half-century inside ten overs during CYMS' tight third grade victory over Gladstone.
Wotton's knock of 75 included ten 4s and two 6s in what was a masterful display of power hitting.
Although Smith was on the receiving end of some of Wotton's hitting, just a few hours earlier he also put on a power hitting display.
Pouncing on anything short, the Gladstone captain came out of the gates firing and never let up.
He was also dismissed for 75 following a sharp catch by CYMS' Angus Gorman off the bowling of someone we'll talk about later.
Another player who came so close to notching triple figures but fell just short.
Pavy was a man not to be messed with during Cavs' game against Centrals in the third grade competition.
The captain would finish agonisingly short of his ton with 93, but did more than enough to open their season with a victory.
Currie was a one-man show for the red and blacks but unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough.
Batting first, Centrals could only manage 108 runs before they were bowled out, with 51 of those coming from the bat of Currie.
Someone who was pleased by the Cent Cup result was Chopping.
The Cavs all-rounder hit a quick-fire 29 to help chase down the total in 20 overs, after he bagged figures of 3-17.
Another big-hitting Gladdy bat added to the list.
When Elwood strode to the crease he joined forces with Smith and between them, put on one heck of a power show.
Not only did he blast 74 runs, he was the pick of the Gladstone bowlers and finished with figures of 3-17.
Spring Hill's re-emergence in the third grade competition couldn't have come in better fashion.
Although they were unable to bowl Orange City out, they did manage to restrict them to 193 from their 40 overs. A big part in this was Garrard who picked up four wickets and slowed the Warriors hitting at the back end of the innings.
His good form with ball in hand didn't translate with the bat as he was dismissed for a duck.
Fortunately for Spring Hill, the damage was already done and they chased the target with two overs to spare.
Although City were well and truly beaten in second grade, no blame could be placed on Southcombe.
The all-rounder not only finished with his side's best bowling figures (3-19) but he was also their leading run scorer with 31.
Another case of a good individual performance on team that struggled in their first taste of action for the season.
Faul was one of the only Centrals players to make a dent in the Cavaliers line-up during their third grade clash and picked up four wickets as a result.
With the bat, he didn't muck around either. Faul blasted a quick-fire 18 with all runs coming from boundaries.
The final name on our list didn't stand out with stats, but those who watched him bowl would agree this was an obvious selection.
Playing just his second career third grade game, the youngster was thrown the ball with Gladstone batters going big often.
But his swing bowling not only slowed the run rate, he bagged the big wicket of Smith just before the drinks break, a scalp that swung the game in CYMS' favour. Biddle would finish with figures of 2-25 off six overs.
