The pandemic challenged all of us, but Ruth McAnally was also going through breast cancer - and she got through it all by getting into motorbikes.
When she was working from home and undergoing breast cancer treatment, her husband was getting back into his former motorbike hobby.
"I kept walking past [the motorbike] and thinking, 'I have to get my licence', then 'don't be stupid!'" Ms McAnally told ACM.
"Then I thought, 'to hell with it, let's run with it'."
Ms McAnally got her licence and a bike but the only thing missing then was a group to ride with. She and her husband came across the Central West Riders at the Dubbo Bike Club Rally in 2022. Twelve months later, Ms McAnally is the vice president of the club.
"My love of riding really took off," Ms McAnally said.
When asked what she loved most about the club, she said it was all about acceptance.
"It doesn't matter who you are, what bike you ride, how old you are, how young you are - our oldest member is 84 and our youngest is 17, she recently got her L-plates ... They become like family, they really do," Ms McAnally said.
"We rally around everybody if somebody has an issue, their family has problems, you've come off your bike.
"We're always welcoming new members. You're more than welcome to come ride with us. We don't care what you ride, or how old you are, it's all the same wind, as they say."
The Central West Riders are preparing to host their annual Mumbil Bike Show on Saturday, October 21 , 10am to 3pm, a family day out with a wide variety of bikes from around the area, as well as market stalls, raffles and food vendors, centred around Griffo's Burrendong Hotel.
The crew is hoping for around 150 bikes this year, which will compete in 10 categories. Anyone can enter their bike for $5 and judging will kick off at 12pm.
"It's good because it gets families out as well - it's not just a biker thing," Ms McAnally said.
"People can wander up and down the street, have a look at the bikes, have a chat to people ... help support the community."
Best In Show will be hotly-contested this year with a large array of bikes entering. The People's Choice is also a valuable prize to win.
"People who enter bikes won't be misjudged for any dirt, bugs, mud and things like that. You'll pick up those things along the way," Ms McAnally said.
Anyone who wants to ride in tandem to the event can meet from 8am for a coffee at Devils Hollow. The group will leave at 9am, then meet riders at Wellington McDonald's at 9.30am, and then head to Mumbil.
Ms McAnally encouraged everybody to "just do it".
"Mumbil is not that far away. It's a nice drive out there. It's a really good day and people are helping, buy a sausage sandwich or a t-shirt, help support some of the locals, and help inject money back into a little community," she said.
"We are getting people out and about and showing another side to the biker image. We're not all big and burly and tattooed and pierced. Check out some really nice bikes and have a chat to people."
Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/SMCcentralwestriders2018
The Central West Bikers will also host a ride for the Australasian Women's Day Ride on November 18. Follow the group's Facebook page for details.
