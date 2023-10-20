The Cumnock 'Markets and Family Fun Day' has been locked in.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Cumnock Bowling Club on Mclachlan Street will host the event from 9am to 2pm on October 21, 2023.
Stalls, Cobb and Co rides, a petting zoo, face painting, plaster painting, Bucking Bull, jumping castles, highland dancers will all be free.
Musician Megan Woods is confirmed to perform.
Food vans, coffee, ice cream vendors, and community group barbeques are also planned.
"Why not encourage people to come and start their Christmas shopping," a representative for the event said.
Donations at the gate are welcomed to cover costs.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.