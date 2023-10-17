What healthcare services and facilities would you like to see in Orange?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
That's the question the government is seeking answers to as it plans for the region's future.
A new "community survey" on the Orange Health Service was announced Tuesday by the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD).
"The Clinical Services Plan [CPS] will focus on how our community's needs will continue to change over the next decade, to help us consider what services and infrastructure might be required," planning and service development manager Lindsay Penson said in a statement.
"We use data like population trends and projections to inform the CSP, as well as consider changes to how healthcare will be delivered in the future. Community input is also crucial to understanding local health needs."
The survey is accessible on the Engage Western NSW Health platform. It is open until October 31.
Community drop-in sessions will also be held at Orange Centre Square on October 17 (9.30am to 12.30pm) and October 18 (3pm to 5pm).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.