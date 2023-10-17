Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Honour

Roy Smith remembered as champion of his home town Carcoar

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 17 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Watermelons aren't really synonymous with the cool climate of the Central West but Roy Smith's mighty melons were the stuff of legend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.