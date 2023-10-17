Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Man dies when utes crash in Central West

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died and a second has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital following a crash between two utes east of Mudgee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.