Fire east of Gulgong now under control after burning 744 hectares

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:17am
Multiple fire fighting crews from across Orange have helped bring one of the state's biggest bushfires back under control after a long fight on Monday.

