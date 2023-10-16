Central Western Daily
Fire east of Gulgong out of control after winds escalate in mid-west

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 10:17am
Update

The Cope fire burning northeast of Gulgong has been upgraded again to out-of-control status as of Tuesday afternoon as winds escalate the fire spread of the blaze.

