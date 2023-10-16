If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Bring pets indoors and restrain them, close all doors and windows and turn off air conditioners, keep water running if possible.

Shelter in a room on the other side of the building from the approaching fire, and one that has water and a clear exit out of the house.

Keep moving away from the fire if possible and if your building catches fire, go to an area within the building which has already burnt.

Monitor both inside and outside for small fires and burning embers and turn sprinklers on if you have them.

Be careful outdoors after the fire has passed as trees can be unstable and fall.