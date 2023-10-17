One of the city's most beloved nuns who was always willing to lend a helping hand has been praised for her tireless efforts.
Sister Mary Trainor has dedicated the past 39 years to the Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary where she helped raise money to improve the lives of people dealing with mental health issues, cognitive disabilities and drug and alcohol problems.
That effort was recognised at the Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary 40th anniversary on Wednesday, October 11.
Auxiliary treasurer Harry Smith said Sister Mary is still on the palliative care committee and she spent about 40 years teaching music in addition to her work with the auxiliary.
"Also last year she celebrated her 70th year as a Sister of Mercy," he said.
"She came out to this hospital and did some voluntary work and then it was mooted that Sister Mary would become the chaplain.
"Somebody said 'what, a woman chaplain?' so that went down really well," he said indicating that it initially wasn't a popular decision, "but she persisted in her usual fashion and she eventually became the chaplain at the Bloomfield Hospital."
Sister Mary was the official chaplain for 22 years has but continued to help the patients long after she retired.
She officially retired as chaplain in 2004.
Sister Mary said she joined the auxiliary soon after she started.
"It [the auxiliary] started just after I started to work as chaplain at Bloomfield and the first year I said 'no way' I was just learning where to put my feet and then it seemed to me that this body was worth looking at so I joined it," she said.
"I'm still here."
She said mental health is something she's continued to be passionate about and the patients often remember her and recognise her.
"I can't go down the town without meeting someone who wants to give me a hug or a kiss," Sister Mary said about the people she's met at the mental health facility.
"They treated me like their grandmother and I still get phone calls from all around the countryside from people who want to talk."
Before becoming a chaplain at Bloomfield, Sister Mary spent 25 years working as a music teacher.
"We needed music teachers to put food on the table for the sisters because there was no income," she said.
"When the teachers teaching in the schools were able to get a stipend, a set fee, they didn't need us so therefore I wanted to do pastoral care so I did some training and I couldn't get the job I thought I wanted in the parish because there was no money attached."
They treated me like their grandmother and I still get phone calls from all around the countryside from people who want to talk.- Sister Mary Trainor
However, she said a request to visit a patient at Bloomfield changed everything.
"She stole my heart lock, stock and barrel and she had a habit of saying, you will come again dear won't you.
"I started making a noise. If you stir the pot somebody grabs hold of you and there was no Catholic chaplain at Bloomfield at the time so my superiors said, 'we have decided to ask you to go see if you can do it,' so I was appointed for two years in 1982 and I retired in 2004."
Although she's officially retired, Sister Mary is the auxiliary's secretary and is involved with Push for Palliative, she attends justice meetings and writes a column for the Central Western Daily.
In his speech to fellow auxiliary members at the group's anniversary Mr Smith was impressed with her many contributions
"It's just amazing if you add up the years in the various organisations, I think it got around to be about 130 at one stage, how you do that in one lifetime only Sister Mary could tell you," Mr Smith said.
"I'm only a new kid on the block and I've only known her for five years and in that five years I've learnt so much from her, we've worked together as a team.
"Last year the hospital benefited to the tune of about $23,000."
He said the work Sister Mary and the Auxiliary does includes providing socks and underwear for the drug and alcohol unit.
"As you imagine when drug and alcohol people come to the unit they don't bring much of a wardrobe with them so after about two weeks in one of those gowns that tie up at the front with not much happening in the back, we supply all their underwear for them and over the last couple of years about $1000 worth but the government doesn't pay for that.
"Sister Mary says the garden shed, the fishponds ... it has just been an amazing effort from the people that have been involved.
"The numbers haven't always been that great and I'm just so happy to have been associated with you."
