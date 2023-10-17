Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Faces of Orange
Our People

Sister Mary Trainor is a passionate advocate for mental health patients at Bloomfield

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the city's most beloved nuns who was always willing to lend a helping hand has been praised for her tireless efforts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.