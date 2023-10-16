Well, what a great event! This year's Lonely Mountain Ultra trail running event attracted over one thousand athletes from Orange, the Central West, Sydney, Blue Mountains, Albury, Dubbo, even the UK. The annual event hosted races from 11, 22, 32, 50 and 100km distances, running to the summit of Mount Canobolas, Federal Falls, Powerline, Wombat and Rabbit Track - just to mention a few. There was even a 2km run for the kids.
I took part in the 32km race. I have never previously run that distance; across trails, up and down hills. It was hard, tiresome and challenging but it was an awesome feeling to finish.
I completed the run right on five hours. The vertical elevation climbed was well over 1,300 metres. I burnt 4,500 calories in the process, 38,000 steps and 388 flights of stairs and lost 2.5kgs!
It was great to see so many people involved; competing, marshalling, manning drink dtations, taking photos, local physio giving free run downs post-race, music and food stalls - a real carnival community atmosphere.
Well done to all involved and the sponsors as well. This is an event which I am predicting will become a marquee trail running event in NSW - a sport that is rapidly growing in popularity.
It has something for all runners and the ability to run in an alpine environment is quite unique.
Well done also to Scott Hazelton and family for allowing the use of their property for the race start and finish. If you like your running and enjoy a challenge, be sure to sign-up next year.
Farming, as with any business in any sector, needs to keep up with technology for greater efficiency, productivity, profitability, safety and security. Unfortunately, an existing NSW law is now stifling the progress of livestock farming, and reducing industry competitiveness.
Here in NSW the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979 prohibits the use of a certain electrical devices on livestock animals, and as a result farmers aren't presently able to lawfully use virtual fencing.
Virtual fencing is high-tech ag technology that assists in autonomous animal control. Virtual fencing uses a GPS-enabled electronic collars and sensors to construct a digitally mapped boundary to monitor, track and confine stock animals.
This fencing technology helps to reduce farmers' costs on internal fencing while facilitating rotational grazing principles, improving animal performance and aiding in stopping stock theft. It can also assist with detecting if animals are sick or when they are cycling - it's potentially a huge game changer for our farmers.
A fringe benefit of this fencing system in the freer movement of native fauna within farming properties.
This agricultural technology has been thoroughly studied by the CSIRO since 2005, and it's now being lawfully and successfully used in Queensland, Western Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania and New Zealand, however due to existing animal welfare legislation in NSW, which pre-dates this technology, NSW farmers have been left behind.
This week I will be delivering a notice of motion in the NSW Parliament, flagging my intent to introduce a bill with the purpose of amending existing laws to legalise the use of this game-changing livestock farming resource.
I wish all students who are now undertaking their HSC exams the very best of luck. Importantly, remain calm and remember that you are not defined, and neither is your future, by these exams.
Your schooling has been developing and preparing you for your life ahead, not just an exam or certificate. Thank you to all the families, school communities and educators who have nurtured our students and supported their education and development.
