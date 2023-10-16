Well, what a great event! This year's Lonely Mountain Ultra trail running event attracted over one thousand athletes from Orange, the Central West, Sydney, Blue Mountains, Albury, Dubbo, even the UK. The annual event hosted races from 11, 22, 32, 50 and 100km distances, running to the summit of Mount Canobolas, Federal Falls, Powerline, Wombat and Rabbit Track - just to mention a few. There was even a 2km run for the kids.