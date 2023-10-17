Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Jaime Lee Greenfield in Court for stealing from homes

By Court Reporter
Updated October 17 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who stole from people as she cleaned their homes has been slammed by a magistrate for her "disappointing" and "mortifying" behaviour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.