Get back to nature at Yarrawonga

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday October 20: 'Yarrawonga' 586 Bulgas Road,, Orange:
Located close to Orange, but providing privacy and a quiet lifestyle, 'Yarrawonga' is the perfect chance to try a change of pace. Set on 100 acres of undulating grazing country with some areas that are well-timbered, you will find a comfortable 1960s log-cabin style house that sits within the large landscaped garden.
Listing agent, Tom Sheehan, said the house was an ideal retreat. "There are great verandahs facing north, east, south and west, and overlooking mature trees and lawn areas in the garden.
"There are four bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom, along with a second bathroom, and two living areas," he said. "There is a very effective wooding-burning fireplace, reverse-cycle air conditioning, and a large 100,000 litre underground rainwater tank that is backed up by electric bore providing water security for the house and garden."
Outside the home, you will also find a carport, fruit trees in the garden, and some great areas for a vegetable patch. 'Yarrawonga' is the perfect place to connect with the great outdoors. There are plenty of trees for shade, shelter and firewood, and with much of the property able to be driven around, you can access fantastic walking areas while spotting a range of animals including kangaroos, echidnas, and a multitude of native birds.
With seven paddocks, four dams, and an electric bore, Tom said the property was straightforward to run. "If you don't want to worry about looking after livestock and fences on the land, or only some of it, can be rented to a livestock owner to look after it.
"If you want to run your own stock, it should not be too difficult," he said. "Also, the existing fruit trees could be expanded, a substantial vegetable garden set up, and chooks, ducks, turkeys, geese, quail could all be accommodated without much capital investment."
This property is also well-suited to horses, while cattle, sheep and goats have used the property in the past.
