NSW RFS, Crown Lands conducting aerial fire trail inspections on Mount Canobolas

By Sarah Falson
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
Fire trails around the central west are being checked by helicopter to identify which need to be cleared for firefighting passage, following recent heavy rains rendering some inaccessible.

