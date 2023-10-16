A quadbike crash near Orange has landed two females in hospital and closed a major road.
The vehicle rolled on The Escort Way while travelling between private properties on Sunday, NSW Police say.
Both occupants were taken to Orange Hospital as a precaution. Neither was seriously injured.
The road was closed for about two hours. Diversions between Forbes and Eugowra were in place.
It has since reopened. No delays are reported.
