Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Quadbike crash on Escort Way near Orange, two in hospital

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated October 16 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A quadbike crash near Orange has landed two females in hospital and closed a major road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.