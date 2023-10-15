One of Orange's highest-profile Voice advocates has urged all residents to "respect the decision," but says it "can't be the end" of reconciliation efforts in our region.
The proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the Australian constitution was soundly defeated on Saturday night in every state, with about 60 per cent opposition nation-wide.
"It's disappointing and taking a bit of time to absorb," Deputy Mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily on Sunday morning.
"When the nation speaks ... that's the result. The Australian people have spoken at the end of the day ... I just want to encourage all of us in Orange to respect the decision.
"This is only a first step. We have a long way to go to educate everybody in relation to the plight of First Nation people."
Orange and the Central West had among the highest opposition to a Voice in NSW, with more than 70 per cent voting "No". From 90 polling booths in Calare, only three recorded a majority of "Yes" votes.
The Colour City's first ever Aboriginal councillor believes many people do not fully understand the challenges facing Indigenous Australians, and this contributed to the outcome.
"I've met people on my tours even last year that had never sat down with an Indigenous person. They've never spoke to them. After the tour there are tears in their eyes ... because they've never ever heard the truth-telling," he said.
"The 'No' campaign did their job. For the 'Yes' campaign, we need to work harder. We need to get down on the ground. We need to start to educate all people, all people in relation to the First Nation people.
"If we do go to another referendum - whether it's in my lifetime - it can be a platform for the future of that. That's where my last breath will lie.
"There have been calls that reconciliation is over. That can't be the end.
"We have continuously got to move forward. It may have taken a pause and some people are saying we've taken a back step on reconciliation, but it's people's democratic right to vote on something that the parliament has brought forward."
Cr Power reported many people in Orange will be upset by the result and urged all residents to look out for each other.
"I'm hearing pain from a lot of my First Nations brothers and sisters ... there is ample opportunity to call people. Just get around the mob and absorb and listen and just talk about where we are," he said.
"We have to get up in the morning tomorrow. We'll have to get up again and face Monday. But we we can't give up. We are resilient people.
"There'll be good days and bad days. But every day you've got to get up. Accept the bad days. rejoice when those good days come. But for me personally, I will continue to be the best counsellor I can be in Orange for not only Indigenous people but for everybody."
