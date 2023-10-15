Orange and the Central West were among the biggest opponents of a Voice to Parliament in NSW.
The Calare electorate - which also takes in Bathurst, Lithgow, Dubbo, and Mudgee - voted about 72 per cent against the proposition.
As of Sunday morning, the AEC reports 99282 ballots have been counted. 70,134 are marked "No" and 28,065 are marked "Yes".
Support in Orange was marginally higher than surrounding towns, at about 32 per cent.
Across 90 polling booths in the electorate, only three had majority support. Bloomfield Hall - with just 94 votes cast - was the only in Orange.
Of the 47 federal electorates in NSW, Calare has the equal-fourth highest No vote. Only Farrer, Hume, New England, and Parkes were higher.
The results are roughly in line with recent polling. A report released by UK firm Focaldata 48 hours before the vote said Calare would vote 72.3 per cent No.
