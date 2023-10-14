$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
An investigation has been launched after a driver died during a single car crash. At about 12.50pm on Friday, October 6, emergency services were called to The Escort Way, north east of Cudal, about 35km north of Canowindra, following reports a car had gone off the road. Read the rest of the story here.
After months of delays, a major development has emerged in the push to bring greyhound racing back to Orange with a multi-million dollar "best-in-the-world" track. Orange City Council will vote on a proposed contract to allow construction at the abandoned Highland's Paceway next week, the Central Western Daily understands. Read the rest of the story here.
Plans for a new "Blue Tree" in Orange - possibly made of steel - are already underway following this week's destruction. Less than a year after being erected, the symbol of suicide awareness at Pilcher Park was shattered by strong winds on Wednesday night or early Thursday. Read more here.
A visit to the shops by feuding families last year left a woman with severe leg injuries after she was hit and dragged by a speeding car. Magistrate David Day said the victim's injuries were so severe she was lucky not to lose her leg. Read the story here.
The students have spoken and they want their pictures back. Those comments came outside the hall at James Sheahan Catholic High School on Wednesday morning after the year 12 cohort finished their first HSC exam for 2023. Read the story here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.