It's October already, can you believe? Meaning a few things, mozzies are definately back out, you can almost smell the end of the year and it's mental health awareness month.
Every year during October in NSW, we celebrate mental health and talk about mental health and check in on each other's mental health.
This year, more than ever, this feels more vital.
It seems like a tough time at the moment, with a cost-of-living crisis, overseas warfare and polarising politics and an impending drought at home. Then add on whatever is going on in your personal life. You can understand if people are feeling stressed or overwhelmed.
Thankfully, we're also in a time where you can ask your loved one, neighbour or colleague if they're okay, and really mean it.
Simply asking the words and actually listening to the answers can be the difference for someone.
It could be uncomfortable, no one is doubting that, but for mere moments of uncomfortableness could be potentially life-changing for someone silently suffering.
We spoke to Lifeline this week about the topic of this mental health month "we all have a role to play".
"If we can normalise talking about mental health, hopefully people are more likely to recognise signs in themselves or others, seek help or actively approach people they are concerned about and start a conversation," Lifeline Central West's Jodie Williams said.
So the next time you feel like someone is having a rough time make sure you check in, particularly during the month of October, but the other 11 months of the year too.
Grace Ryan
Deputy Editor
