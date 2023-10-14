Annabelle Kennedy is the designer and operator of Kennedy The Label, a classic collection of luxury linen and Liberty of London clothing for children. She's also mum to four kids and a farmer's wife.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
What do you love about western NSW?
I love the people in the west, and the true sense of community. The west is a wonderful place to raise children with strong, resilient communities that really know how to embrace the highs and lows of country living.
This profile featured on The Catch-Up newsletter, get the newsletter directly in your inbox, by signing up here.
What was your inspiration to start your business?
A true passion for design and a love for the classics. A desire to continue to dress children, like children and not push them into the fast fashion market. To create pieces that would be passed down for generations, pieces that tell the stories of childhood. When my friends started having babies, and then as our own family grew, I couldn't find what I was looking for within the Australian market.
How do you balance being a mum, farmer's wife, business owner, and influencer? What's the secret?
The secret is in the village. We operate as a large family farming corporation with my husbands, Dom's family. We live and work alongside his parents, siblings, their partners and between us there is 7 small children. The physical and emotional load is often shared between families, helping with day to day be it a grocery run from town, a mail collection, grabbing kids off the school bus or cooking each other a meal.
This profile featured on The Catch-Up newsletter, get the newsletter directly in your inbox, by signing up here.
What is something you're working on improving?
Currently working on navigating the daunting the world of social media. Trying to find the confidence to speak to the camera to put more face to Kennedy The Label on a daily basis.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
Buy less, buy well!
This profile featured on The Catch-Up newsletter, get the newsletter directly in your inbox, by signing up here.
Business: The Rural Trader or Peggy & Twig
Place to eat: The Nevertire Hotel
Event to attend: The Long Table - Nyngan or The Huddle
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.