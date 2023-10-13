Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Andrew Gee slams Nationals after senator calls for him to resign

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 13 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANDREW Gee has slammed the "nasty National Party machine" while brushing off a call for his resignation if Calare votes "no" on the Voice to Parliament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.