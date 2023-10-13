Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Three arrested as cops target property related crime in Western NSW

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three people have been charged following a "high-visibility" police operation across the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.