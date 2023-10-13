Three people have been charged following a "high-visibility" police operation across the Central West.
At about 5.30pm on October 3, officers attached to Chifley Police District arrested a 17-year-old boy and took them to Orange Police Station where he was charged with four outstanding arrest warrants for property and traffic-related offences.
He was refused bail and will next appear before a children's court on October 20.
At about 10.30am on October 5, officers were conducting foot patrols when they spoke with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Myall Street and John Glenn Place, Dubbo.
Checks revealed the 21-year-old man was wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with the outstanding warrants for traffic, property and firearm-related offences. He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on October 18.
In a separate incident, police commenced an investigation following a pursuit and reports of multiple break and enters in Orange, Molong, Cowra, Blayney, Lucknow, Bathurst and Kelso between August 31 and September 15.
Following inquiries, at about 12.30pm on October 12, police attended a home in Orange and arrested a 15-year-old boy.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with:
Two outstanding warrants were also executed for property and traffic-related offences.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court on October 13.
Inquiries are continuing.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders. Inquiries are continuing.
