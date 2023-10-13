MAYOR Jess Jennings says it's too early to rule Bathurst out of contention for the greyhound racing Centre of Excellence.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It comes as whispers emerge that Orange Regional Council could approve a proposal to allow construction of the facility at the abandoned Highland's Paceway at its October meeting.
Preliminary design plans for the centre of excellence include a restaurant, onsite vet clinic, public sports fields, rehoming facilities, pet shop, function centre, and offices.
Also making news: What caused mysterious death of historic Orange oak?
But Cr Jennings said, to his knowledge, the NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA) has not made its decision and Orange council is "potentially" getting ahead of itself.
"But, what they do is their business. It is up to them," he said.
As far as he is aware, Bathurst is still under consideration.
"Regardless of what Orange council is doing in terms of its own approvals in relation to this, that doesn't actually constitute the final decision, and as far as I understand, Bathurst as a destination is still very much in the mix for the Centre of Excellence," Cr Jennings said.
"Based on what I understand has occurred in the recent past, before I was mayor, I don't see that there's any justification for drawing a firm conclusion as to where it's going to go at this point in time.
"Ultimately, no one knows still what the final result is going to be."
Also making news: Hello world: Babies born in Orange this October
At this time, Bathurst is without a greyhound racing facility after Kennerson Park was destroyed by flooding in November, 2022.
Not long after, the GBOTA shared details of its plans to build a centre for excellence in the Central West, with Bathurst and Orange the frontrunners.
Bathurst council has been accused of not pushing the city's case hard enough as Orange surges ahead as the favourite location.
Also making news: 'Stupid' friend steals tools from Bunnings in misguided attempt to help
Cr Jennings disagrees, saying Bathurst council remains in talks with the GBOTA and has done everything it can to earn the facility.
"There's been ongoing dialogue in all the right areas to give Bathurst as a destination the best chance and from this point on it's largely out of council's hands," he said.
"We've done everything we can do and we just need to see how the final decision is made.
"... You've got to remember that this process is actually not being run by council. We can only talk to the players involved and give the best support we can, which we've done, and how it plays out from here on is kind of beyond our control."
He said Bathurst is a great location, with extensive sporting precincts, and deserves to be home to the greyhound centre of excellence as well.
"Bathurst is kind of the hub of the Central West. I think we have some natural comparative advantages," he said.
The Centre of Excellence is expected to generate around $20 million into the economy for the successful city.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.