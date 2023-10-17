It might be a little more difficult for this Orange-based CEO to keep his business a "well-kept secret that flies under the radar" after landing a rare nod in a sea of more than 22,000 nationwide entries.
Sustainable social housing empire, ASH Group Holdings has been dubbed one of 13 state finalists for Indigenous Excellence in the 2024 Telstra Best of Business Awards - a rigorous contest of innovative entrepreneurs leading the way.
Managing director of the Indigenous-owned and operated building, construction and maintenance company, CEO Brad Draper says in a time when Australia's housing crisis is only deepening, the writing is on the wall.
According to the former Orange CYMS and Hawks footy legend, building with stronger materials, investing in people and planning now for future's sake "isn't rocket science".
"We have to be in the green revolution of building now, it can't still be about 'sticks and bricks' to create social and affordable housing for our community's most vulnerable," Mr Draper said.
"We're using modern methods of construction with strong, reusable materials instead of throwing band-aid solutions on what's not only going to cost tenfold in maintenance down the track, but also hinders peoples' lives and with major delays.
"So, it's a no-brainer that we need to build smarter and differently moving forward, because cutting our forests down, and gouging the market with ridiculous margins, isn't the answer.
"Not when we've got hundreds of people in the Central West without a place to call home."
According to the NSW Housing Register, 349 people were sitting on the social housing waiting list in Orange as of August, 2023.
Derived from a figure of nearly 57,000 statewide, 407 people were still waiting for homes in Bathurst, Dubbo clocked 593, and Mudgee was at 101.
Reeling in the total data for surrounding cities and towns, those still waiting for stable accommodation in the Central West tallied a whopping 1,987 people.
Statewide, it's projected some won't even budge from that same list for up to a decade.
"We're talking about giving people, real people who have the basic human right to warmth and a roof over their head, long-term security and investing in human capital," Mr Draper said.
"I could fall over at the amount of [social housing buildings] sticking by the old 'brick-and-mortar' script because it's not going the distance, those days are gone.
"Considering we could be giving back by training the unemployed to build differently instead, while looking after our country at the same time, it just baffles me."
Part of boosting social housing frees up more rental properties, with NSW continuing to pull ever-climbing data surrounding shortfalls in accommodation, including stagnant wages.
According to research by NSW 2022 Population Projections, the state will need to create homes for an additional 85,000 people, every year, for the next two-decades.
By 2042, the population across the state's regional ares is expected to grow by more than 864,000 people.
"Rather than our normal, pitched roofs, there's a panel-system building model that's been used in Europe for the last 15 to 20 years which is eco-friendly and cost-effective," Mr Draper said.
"Look at the modern skillion roof designs, for example, and you're getting different angles to give more height and create better airflow, which reduces the time and cost of heating and cooling these dwellings down.
"We move to this model and we're significantly raising investment in human capital while focusing on environmental aspects, and it goes hand-in-hand with social responsibility."
ASH Group Holdings will soon enter its the next stage of groundbreaking innovation, with Mr Draper saying the company will be first in the southern hemisphere to install flooring using 3D printing.
With social housing contracts set for Mudgee and Dubbo (to name two), the Canowindra born "proud Wiradjuri man" who went to school in Cowra, hopes to someday have "more of a presence in Orange".
"We'd love to see more land released and different government-funding roll out, but that's a whole other gamut, there," he said.
"We have to be profitable, every business does, but we're changing the face of building and maintenance and thinking outside the square, so, it'll take a bit of time for people to get on board.
"This is George Jetson stuff, it really is, and we're quite proud of what we're doing because we Aboriginal people have had to prove ourselves; and we're doing exactly that.
"We're not going to change the world in the first four-to-five years, but once people embrace this new way of building, we know the game-changing impacts we'll be behind."
