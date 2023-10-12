On October 21 everyone is invited to Orange's Picnic for Nature.. This is an initiative of the Nature Conservation Council of New South Wales.
Their purpose is to provide opportunities for communities to experience the pleasure of being in the natural environment in the company of others who also enjoy connecting with the natural world.
Picnics for Nature will be held in 36 venues around NSW on the same day. Orange environmental groups ECCO, the Orange Field Naturalist and Conservation Society, the Canobolas Conservation Alliance and Central Tablelands Landcare have combined to host a Picnic for Nature at the Federal Falls picnic ground on Mt. Canobolas/ Gaana Bula.
The Picnic will be happening between the hours of 12 noon and 3pm. (Enquiries to Nick mob: 0409 087 424.) The Picnic hosts want to give the Orange community a chance to immerse itself in the unique and scenic environment of Gaana Bula in the company of others who also appreciate our unique State Conservation Area.
There is plenty of well researched evidence confirming the social, emotional and physical benefits of engaging with nature. Most of us live in a busy urban environment with its constant hustle and bustle.
It benefits us greatly to be able to step away from it all and recharge our batteries through time spent in nature, whether it be in a State Conservation Area, a nature reserve or our local park.
What we must realise is that if we are to continue to receive the benefits of such places, we must ensure that there are quality natural areas available for us to enjoy.
If we are to continue to enjoy quality natural places such as Gaan Bula, we must encourage our decision makers to ensure that such places are protected from threat.
We must also acknowledge that it shouldn't be the responsibility of government alone to ensure that natural areas are retained and conserved.
The public must also play its part. Experiences such as the Picnic should make us aware of the significance of nature in our lives and motivate us to engage in community conservation activities such as tree planting and regeneration programmes.
This way we can help to ensure the ongoing retention, enhancement and health of our local special nature places.
