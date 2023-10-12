Central Western Daily
EARTH FIRST: What is the Orange Picnic for Nature?

By Nick King
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:41pm
On October 21 everyone is invited to Orange's Picnic for Nature.. This is an initiative of the Nature Conservation Council of New South Wales.

