The sky's the limit for the Orange Thunder All Abilities touch football team after their debut performance in Canberra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Thunder made the tip to the nation's capital to compete in the ACT All Abilities gala day on October 7.
All Abilities touch is an inclusive version of the game for people with an intellectual or physical disability with teams made up of players and facilitators.
They finished third in their Tier 2 division with organiser Di Ryan predicting a bright future for the group.
"All Abilities touch footy is vital," she said.
"Sport plays a major role personal development. For the players to have the opportunity to play alongside a mainstream sport and participate in these All Abilities carnivals is fantastic.
"It was the first carnival we've attended for All Abilities rep. We had 12 players and two facilitators go to Canberra, played five games, had a few wins and a few losses and had a lot of fun."
"We are looking at going to senior state cup in Port Macquarie at the end of the year and possibly nationals in Coffs Harbour next year.
"There are some good solid pathways there to go as far as they want to."
All Abilities is relatively new to Orange with Thunder working behind the scenes during COVID-19 to set up a local competition.
They currently have 20 senior players registered with games taking place alongside the popular mixed social competitions on Tuesday.
Ryan said the association had worked hard to ensure they were a welcoming space for all players.
"A few years ago myself and Wayne Hill had a conversation about All Abilities touch and what we could could do there but then COVID interrupted everything for a few years," she said.
"Last year we were able to run a senior All Abilities competition here in Orange alongside the mixed competition. We have done it again this year with games on a Tuesday.
"We are now also registered through Touch NSW as an All Abilities place."
There is always room for new players with registrations for the social competitions still open.
If you or someone you know would like to get involved you can email orangethundertouch@yahoo.com or find them on Facebook by clicking this link.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.