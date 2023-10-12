After noticing two warrants for his arrest published to social media, Barry Rose presented to Orange Police Station on Thursday.
Brought into the courtroom in police custody and placed in the dock, the 34-year-old man presented to Orange Local Court on October 12 wearing a grey t-shirt with his hair tied back.
His solicitor, Pravinda Pahalawela, said his client was unaware of being wanted by police until noticing a Facebook post detailing warrants for his arrest.
Rose was then sentenced to an Intensive Correction Order (ICO) before being released.
Duration of the ICO is for 15-months and the magistrate says he is to abstain from drug-taking.
Formerly wanted by police on alleged domestic violence charges, a picture of Barry Rose was initially posted to the Central West Police District Facebook page at around midday on October 11.
Police were appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
The Central Western Daily reported on the matter roughly two-hours following the call-out on Wednesday.
Rose's name was attached to a police sting in the post, called Operation Amarok - an incentive 'targeting dangerous and violent domestic violence offenders'.
He was described as being around 175 to 185 centimetres tall and weighing around 70 to 80 kilograms.
Further description of his appearance said the man was of a medium build, with black hair.
People were urged by police not to approach the man, but to contact Triple Zero (000) or Orange Police Station directly on (02) 6363 6399 with any information on his whereabouts.
