Barry Rose presents to Orange Police Station after arrest warrants posted to social media

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
October 12 2023 - 3:30pm
After noticing two warrants for his arrest published to social media, Barry Rose presented to Orange Police Station on Thursday.

