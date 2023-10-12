Next week could be "one of the most significant" in recent history for Central West greyhound racing.
That's according to Orange City Councillor Glenn Floyd, who is due to vote on a proposal to allow construction of a multi-million dollar track in town on Tuesday night.
"I have been a huge supporter of the greyhound industry and, along with councillors Kevin Duffy and Jeff Whitton, will be looking forward to seeing what Greyhound Racing NSW and the council have come up with," he said.
"We have a great opportunity to secure the future of Central West greyhound racing in Orange, as well as an Australian first Centre of Excellence.
"This is a very exciting time to be a trainer, owner or have any links to greyhound racing.
"Next Tuesday nights council meeting could be one of the most significant for the local greyhound community since [it was briefly banned in 2016.]"
He believes the proposed development would be ethical and benefit all Orange residents.
"Improvements across the board within the greyhound industry has made it much safer and more family friendly than ever before," Cr Floyd said.
"As well as the significant advantages to the Orange economy including, employment, tourism and infrastructure I look forward to the reported $20 million injection into the local economy, if successful."
The Central Western Daily understands the proposed construction would take place at the now abandoned Highlands Paceway trotters track off Bathurst Road.
The vote is likely to be tight. Concerns over the ethics of dog racing, fairness of taking the track from Bathurst, and suitability of the trotting track - which has been previously earmarked for dirtbike riding - have previously been flagged by some.
Preliminary design plans for the "Centre of Excellence" included a restaurant, onsite vet clinic, public sports fields, rehoming facilities, pet shop, function centre, and offices. Earliest timeline for completion is 2025.
Construction costs are estimated at about $15 million. The NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners & Trainers Association (GBOTA) says it "could" inject $20 million into the Orange economy each year.
More time may be sought for negotiations. Details of the proposed contract negotiated between council staff and GBOTA are yet to be revealed and meeting papers - which would confirm the vote - are yet to be released.
Greyhounds last raced in Orange in 2004 at Wade Park. Destruction of Kennerson Park in Bathurst last year due to flooding pushed GBOTA to search for a replacement in the Central West.
