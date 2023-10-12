For 40 years a small team of people have been raising money and working to improve the lives of people receiving mental health treatment.
Members and supporters of the Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary gathered at the Orange City Bowling Club to celebrate that anniversary on Wednesday, October 11.
Auxiliary secretary Sister Mary Trainor has been involved with the group for the past 39 years and said the group was created following a public meeting chaired by then mayor Richard Niven at the Civic Centre in October 1982.
The following year the auxiliary was affiliated with the United Hospital Auxiliaries, which work with the NSW Health to serve the needs of those in hospitals, health facilities and day care centres.
"As you know, Bloomfield Hospital and associated services cares for and treats mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction both short and long term," Sister Mary said.
"Over the years we have been involved in many activities both great and small.
"We used to sing Christmas carols around the wards, and we had a colossal Family Fun Day one year.
"We are a registered charity and have had many barbecues and raffles to boost our funds as well as generous donations from Cadia Valley, Orange Ex-Services' Club and Orange City Council and anonymous donors."
Sister Mary added they recently received one such anonymous donation when they were presented with an envelop containing $1000 in notes.
She said this money was spent on providing facilities and materials that will enhance the rehabilitation and well-being of the clientele in areas where the NSW Government is not able to provide.
Some of those include a garden shed, pool table, a little dog for Macquarie unit, punching bags, supplies for a mural, bicycles and helmets, goldfish bowl, art and craft supplies and a sensory garden.
"Tony Delaney was the first president, followed after just one year by alderman Joyce Hawkes who could only be described as a long-term pillar of strength," Sister Mary said.
She also credited the work of Michael Milston who audits the books every year but wasn't able to attend the event.
The current membership stands at 14 and Sister Mary said she wants to increase that number, particularly since not all members can attend the monthly meetings.
The auxiliary meets at Bloomfield in the Barwon Building on the second Wednesday of each month at 12.30pm. It is led by president Tania O'Donahue, vice president Luke O'Donahue, treasurer Harry Smith and Sister Mary as secretary.
