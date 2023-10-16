Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business
Watch

Tom Ward shares on half-dozen gongs for Swinging Bridge in 2023 Orange Wine Show

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
October 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canowindra-born kid says while it's taken 20 years to become an overnight sensation, mastering the wine world's long game is all about doing the little things; and doing them really well.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.