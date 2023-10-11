Police continue their search for a 22-year-old male in the Central West, who is wanted on a string of alleged charges.
The arrest of Jacob Skinner is still pending after police issued a call-out to social media on October 4, asking the public for assistance to help locate the man with attached warrants.
He is believed to frequent the Blayney, Cowra and Forbes areas in the western region.
Skinner is wanted by police on a number of alleged offences, which include common assault, and stalking or intimidation with the intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Police describe the brown-eyed male as being of Caucasian appearance and of a medium build with a height ranging from 170 to 180 centimetres.
Skinner is also described as being unshaven with brown-coloured hair.
Those with information on the man's whereabouts are urged by police not to approach the man, but to contact their local police station alternatively.
Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or lodge an online report via the Crime Stoppers website.
