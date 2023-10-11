Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

CCTV footage release in Margaret Crescent stabbing investigation

AH
By Allison Hore
October 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police believe there may have been two men behind a brutal stabbing in south Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.