A self-taught grape grower who who moved to Orange with his family in 1997 has been recognised for his efforts managing a large-scale successful organic vineyard.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Tamburlaine Organic Winery vineyard operations manager Mark Pengilly said he was "shocked and amazed" when he was named Vigneron of the Year at the recent 2023 Orange Wine Show awards.
"That's the first time I've won it," Mr Pengilly said.
"It was good, a lot of recognition for quite a few years here."
The award was named after former vigneron Peter Hedberg, who ran the Hedberg Hill winery, which is now Swinging Bridge Wines.
"It's an honour," Mr Pengilly said,"he's been an icon of the Orange region for a long, long, long time he has actually."
Tamburlaine Organic Wines also did well at the wine show with its wine scores.
"That's mainly off the two vineyards that I look after," Mr Pengilly said.
Mr Pengilly manages the winery's Bellview and Borenore vineyards and initially worked for Belgravia when he first moved to Orange from South Australia with his wife, six-month-old daughter and a cat in 1997.
While living in the region he was heavily involved in hockey and has coached junior representative sides as well as seniors and premier league.
Mr Pengilly's family has also expanded with two more children born after they moved to the area.
"Rachel, she's actually a trainee winemaker out at Tamburlaine as well," Mr Pengilly said of his oldest child.
"Michael, he works out on the vineyard with me so he's an operator, operates our machinery for Tamburlaine as well so it's a bit of a family affair.
"Then Brad, he's in Dubbo, he's a customer service manager for Rebel Sport up there."
When Mr Pengilly started working in the Orange Wine Region he started at Belgravia Wines.
"We were just a contract grower for companies like Rosemount," he said.
"Then we went from that process of going from Rosemount to Treasury.
"When they pulled out of NSW we had to find a home for the rest of the fruit out there.
"It wasn't until 2015/16 that we approached Tamburlaine and then we started off as a grower for those guys."
However, that involved transitioning the vineyard into becoming organic.
"Initially we did 75 hectares of organics. The whole property is 104 hectares out there and then in the next year just with the audit process it was just easier to put the whole lot into organics," Mr Pengilly said.
"We felt pretty comfortable with it after the first year.
"Tamburlaine came in about 2017 and acquired that vineyard."
Managing an organic vineyard involved a few changes to the previous operation and "a lot of work".
"You've got to be more proactive than reactive with everything so there's a lot more monitoring required with it," Mr Pengilly said about managing an organic vineyard.
"The biggest issue is weed control so trying to get the conditions right to get the implements to do it because you can't use any chemicals.
"It's all mechanical implements that you've got to use but it's all been good.
"When we first started there wasn't that many mechanical tools available for us but now there's more and more."
With pests and disease he said they can spray copper and sulphur but it's only a protectant and washes off when it rains.
"There's organic insecticides coming in now for the grubs and stuff but there's more and more now at our disposal than there was a few years back," Mr Pengilly said.
He said being organic it's also important that the vine canopy is set up so there's good airflow.
"The aim is just to make sure all the bunches are sitting out nice and evenly because we can only put protectants on there we have got to make sure we've got that covered," Mr Pengilly said.
In the time he worked in the area Mr Pengilly started by managing a 26 hectare site that increased to 90 hectares and then once the 104 hectare Bellview property was added he found himself working on just shy of 200 hectares.
"I initially came up from Coonawarra [in South Australia] I was down there and I started off in 1989 or something like that and just went out to do vintage with a company called Katnook Estate.
"I've mainly learnt myself over the years, I didn't go to Wagga or study viticulture in any way, I did a Tafe course many years ago when I was with Katnook but other than that it's all been self-taught, reading, researching and then talking to other people and getting a good network of people to bounce ideas off."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.