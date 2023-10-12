Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Faces of Orange
Meet the Locals

Mark Pengilly from Tamburlaine Wines named Orange Wine Show Vigneron of the Year

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
October 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A self-taught grape grower who who moved to Orange with his family in 1997 has been recognised for his efforts managing a large-scale successful organic vineyard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.