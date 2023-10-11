Central Western Daily
Police hunt for male known to Orange, Barry Rose

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Police are hunting for a 34-year-old male in the Central West, wanted on alleged domestic violence charges.

