Police are hunting for a 34-year-old male in the Central West, wanted on alleged domestic violence charges.
Two warrants have been issued by police to apprehend Barry Rose, who is believed to frequent the Orange area.
Appealing to the public for information on his location, police put a call-out on social media around midday on October 11.
Rose is wanted in relation to alleged domestic violence charges, with his name appearing as part of police sting, Operation Amarok - an incentive 'targeting dangerous and violent domestic violence offenders'.
He is described as being around 175 to 185 centimetres tall and weighing around 70 to 80 kilograms.
Further description of his appearance says Rose is of medium build, with black hair.
Police have urged people not to approach the man, but to contact Triple Zero (000) or Orange Police Station directly on (02) 6363 6399 with any information on his whereabouts.
