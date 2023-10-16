Affectionately known by the nickname "Gecko" around these particular traps, Orange's Cassie Talbot has gone from strength to strength since finding the national organisation.
Joining Girl Guides Australia at the young age of six, the now 27-year-old leader is a proud (and multi-generational) member of Orange Girl Guides.
Growing up in Bathurst, Mrs Talbot formed close bonds during her time at Raglan Public School and Kelso High School, though it was starting Brownies which elevated her connections to another level.
"I had a really good group of friends during school and I loved anything to do with sport or activism, getting involved in social awareness events like Australia's Biggest Morning Tea," she said.
"But I remember crying before starting Brownies when I was little, like 'please don't make me go, grandma', but the sense of connection and belonging I ended up getting from guides really opened my world up and in a big way."
A former Emergency Department nurse until two years ago, Mrs Talbot now manages a rural and remote suicide prevention program with Healthy Minds, Healthy Communities.
But she's recently returned from representing Girl Guides Australia on the international stage in Cyprus - an island south of Turkey and west of Lebanon - where she participated in character-forming activities abseiling, camping, canyoning, caving and hiking.
A unique opportunity to be a part of the prestigious World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) conference, it's moments like these where Mrs Talbot gives credit to the group she's cherished being part of for the past 21 years.
"It created this space for me to get a different perspective of the world, see things differently and form a deep empathy for what others are going through," Mrs Talbot said.
"Girl Guides brings lots of different people together with lots of different interests and, for a lot of girls it's also the place where you find your tribe.
"Usually, we'll have a lot of girls join who don't always feel like they fit in at other places, whether they're high-achievers or a little bit weird and quirky.
"But here, you're empowered to step out of your comfort zone in a safe, controlled space; where you're free to become the best version of yourself and to do it at your own pace."
Formed in 1927, Girl Guides Australia is a non-profit organisation with more than 19,000 members today.
Young girls and women are guided by leaders, like Mrs Talbot, to achieve an array of different personal goals and challenges through engaging, interactive activities.
Teaming her experience with the program and her now-career, the platform Girl Guides has set for the suicide prevention manager, is an outmatched one linked to countless and rare experiences.
"For every young person, it teaches you about yourself and gives you the ability to find out who you are in a world that's already hard enough, especially with social media these days," she said.
"After COVID as well, it's been really hard for a lot of people to maintain physical and social connections, rather than be just virtually-based.
"Girl Guides highlights having different, worldly mindsets, where you're putting yourself in somebody else's shoes, so I think my job chose me.
"Empathy, equity and social justice are really at the forefront of everything I do."
