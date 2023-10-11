Penalty notices were issued for lifejacket related offences over the October long weekend as authorities took to Lake Burrendong in a safety and compliance blitz.
The blitz signalled the start of the boating season and was part of a statewide campaign to remind people to be safe while out on the water.
Temperatures shot up over 30 degrees three days in a row from Saturday, September 30 to Monday, October 2 in Wellington, with many people getting out on the dam in their boats to keep cool.
NSW Maritime conducted 22 vessel safety checks, and issued one official caution, and four penalty notices - three for lifejacket related offences - on the lake over the three days.
NSW Maritime campaign coordinator, Shane Davey, said it was the maiden campaign of the authority's season-long safety initiative.
"The recent jump in temperatures has seen waterways busier than usual for this time of year, and with a long, hot summer predicted it's a trend we expect to continue. While it's great to see people enjoying the water, the high volume of vessels makes it even more important boaters put safety first," Mr Davey said.
The top three offences across the state were lifejacket non-compliance, representing 26 per cent of fines, driving or riding unlicenced or on an unregistered vessel at 24 per cent, and failing to carry or maintain safety equipment accounted for 16 per cent.
"We've seen a concerning number of child related lifejacket offences with almost 750 over the last year. It's an offence to be on your boat without a lifejacket if you are alone or with a child under 12. As people head out for family fun on the water, remember if you have kids on board make their safety a priority. Check they have a lifejacket, that it's on, it fits, and you're wearing one yourself," Mr Davey said.
"A lifejacket can only save your life if you're wearing it. Even if you're taking a short trip or the conditions are calm, put it on. We've seen too many accidents that end in tragedy."
He said the NSW Maritime team would be out on the water all season and "are here to help".
"Our advice to everyone is make sure you're ready to launch; check your vessel, make sure safety equipment is serviced and in good working order and monitor weather conditions before and during your time on the water. We want everyone to come home safely at the end of the day," he said.
