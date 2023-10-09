Central Western Daily
Attikus Newton will cut the ribbon at fundraising HeartKids walk

By Matt Watson
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 6:00pm
YOUNG Attikus Newton has shown he can handle a challenge, having already endured three major heart surgeries, the first of which came when he was only 10 days old.

